Veil (VEIL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $95.00

Veil (VEIL) traded up 87% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Veil has traded up 98.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $95.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,450.34 or 1.00150277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00063608 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.18 or 0.00267009 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00321219 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00092055 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00135515 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005005 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

