Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$216.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

BYD stock traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$170.64. 27,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,030. The firm has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$165.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$197.33. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$145.70 and a 1-year high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$650.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$636.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

