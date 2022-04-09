Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0309 on Major Exchanges

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $399,257.28 and $2,675.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,386.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.25 or 0.07592608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.32 or 0.00262627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.71 or 0.00766056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00098296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.91 or 0.00549483 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.00394688 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,947,848 coins and its circulating supply is 12,903,304 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

