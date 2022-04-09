Brokerages Anticipate MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. MAG Silver reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MAG Silver.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of MAG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,885. MAG Silver has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.33 and a beta of 1.07.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

