Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.50 Million

Brokerages expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) to report sales of $111.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $127.80 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $109.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $567.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $570.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $592.55 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $595.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 319,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 96,808 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after purchasing an additional 135,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 208,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,955. The company has a market cap of $222.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.77. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.