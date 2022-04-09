AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $127.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,143,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,085. The company has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

