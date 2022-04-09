ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $26.00. 1,178,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,992. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

