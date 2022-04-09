Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.900-$3.300 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.30 EPS.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $43.61 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 800.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

