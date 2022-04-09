AGF Investments Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 905,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Terminix Global by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Terminix Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,235,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMX shares. William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Terminix Global stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.73. 737,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.