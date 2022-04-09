AGF Investments Inc. Buys 722 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 180.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $6.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.06. The company had a trading volume of 337,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,206. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.43 and a 52 week high of $546.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $384.00 to $314.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

