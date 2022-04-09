AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,991 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,195,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,866. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $42.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

