5,372 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,372 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,695. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.32 and its 200-day moving average is $124.74.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $1,767,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,640,391. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

