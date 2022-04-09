United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.11

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and traded as high as $34.60. United Bancshares shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 8,405 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $109.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.69.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,296 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.53% of United Bancshares worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

