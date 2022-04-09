SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $168.01

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.01 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.23). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 169 ($2.22), with a volume of 109,998 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 183.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.19 million and a P/E ratio of 27.46.
About SDI Group (LON:SDI)
Featured Articles
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.