Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.45

Shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.65. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 48,272 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVFY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.