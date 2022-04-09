Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.45

Shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.65. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 48,272 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVFY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.
Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.
