AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,997,000 after acquiring an additional 190,399 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818,513 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,724,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,138,000 after acquiring an additional 258,733 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,291. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.29.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

