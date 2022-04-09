AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 24,221.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,729,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,516. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.92 and its 200 day moving average is $216.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of -211.85 and a beta of 1.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.03.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

