AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,608 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after buying an additional 550,528 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,503,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,819.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,833,000 after buying an additional 439,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.19.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.