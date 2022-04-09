Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.72

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and traded as high as $53.50. Gravity shares last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 17,101 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gravity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78.

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Gravity in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,049,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gravity by 51.2% in the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Gravity by 227.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

