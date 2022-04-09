Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.70

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and traded as high as $12.86. Navigator shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 97,624 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVGS. StockNews.com began coverage on Navigator in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Navigator alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $712.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.47 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.