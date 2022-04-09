Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,802.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSMMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.54) to GBX 2,650 ($34.75) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,268 ($42.86) to GBX 2,897 ($37.99) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($46.95) to GBX 2,830 ($37.11) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.62) to GBX 2,900 ($38.03) in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS PSMMY traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.71. 34,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,898. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.2842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

