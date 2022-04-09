UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for UFP Technologies’ earnings. UFP Technologies reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UFP Technologies.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.00. 22,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,511. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,136,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,619,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 1,896.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 48,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

