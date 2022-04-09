Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.49

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $102.49 and traded as low as $98.56. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $100.16, with a volume of 12,381,315 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLI. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,174,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,850,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,004,000 after buying an additional 1,125,880 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,206,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,905,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,623,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,582,000 after buying an additional 490,974 shares during the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

