Function X Achieves Market Capitalization of $225.32 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Function X has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $225.32 million and $2.09 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,450.34 or 1.00150277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00063608 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00026460 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002024 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008890 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

