8,608 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PRU traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $116.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,600. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.