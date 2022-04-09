AGF Investments Inc. Buys 61,663 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,941 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 61,663 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kinross Gold worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 12.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,512,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 41.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 363,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 106,196 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $461,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,387,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,845,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

