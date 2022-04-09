80,000 Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after purchasing an additional 509,479 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter worth $20,211,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1,080.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 438,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,610. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $655,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,053 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

