CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,210 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CGI by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,949 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $68,922,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after acquiring an additional 126,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of CGI by 3,871.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 91,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 89,344 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

NYSE GIB traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.22. The stock had a trading volume of 132,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,369. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.39. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.25 and a twelve month high of $93.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. CGI’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

CGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.