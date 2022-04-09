AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $170.77.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.44%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

