AGF Investments Inc. Invests $5.25 Million in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Freshworks as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth about $19,278,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 924,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,274,000 after buying an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth about $8,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $533,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,325 shares of company stock worth $2,910,035 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. 2,651,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,071. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Freshworks (Get Rating)
Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.
