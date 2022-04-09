Analysts Set Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Target Price at C$64.14

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HDI shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

HDI traded down C$0.14 on Monday, reaching C$34.35. The company had a trading volume of 162,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,031. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$28.18 and a 1 year high of C$49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$814.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.36%.

About Hardwoods Distribution (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.