Anpario (LON:ANP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $593.17

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 593.17 ($7.78) and traded as low as GBX 520 ($6.82). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 535 ($7.02), with a volume of 42,033 shares traded.
ANP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.49) price target on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
The company has a market cap of £127.55 million and a P/E ratio of 25.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 560.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 592.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In related news, insider Matthew Robinson bought 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,966.50 ($26,185.57).
About Anpario (LON:ANP)
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
Featured Articles
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.