Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives $20.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

EOSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

In other news, Director Claude Demby acquired 13,200 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $50,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief acquired 20,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 750,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,861. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.