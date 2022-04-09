Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3,988.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 87,195 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 626.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 365,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,046,000 after buying an additional 314,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,040. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average is $123.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

