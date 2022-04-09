SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.26

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.18. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 15,993 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.
SMG Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGI)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMG Industries (SMGI)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for SMG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.