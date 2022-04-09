SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.26

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.18. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 15,993 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.

SMG Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGI)

SMG Industries Inc operates as a transportation company in the United States. The company transports infrastructure components, including bridge beams and power generation transformers; wind energy components; and midstream compressors. It is also involved in the heavy haul of production equipment, heat exchangers, coolers, construction equipment, and refinery components; flatbed freight; and crane services used to set equipment on compressor stations, pipeline infrastructure, and load drilling rig components.

