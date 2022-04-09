Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) to post sales of $168.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.00 million. Tilray reported sales of $142.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $657.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $629.10 million to $704.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $764.02 million, with estimates ranging from $689.50 million to $860.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. 24,339,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,087,924. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Tilray has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tilray by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

