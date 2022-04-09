Warp Finance (WARP) Price Hits $102.37 on Major Exchanges

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $102.37 or 0.00241015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $478,496.04 and approximately $159,830.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010241 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.