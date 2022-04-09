Exeedme Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $12.26 million and $201,762.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

