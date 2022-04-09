Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.82

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.82 and traded as low as $5.04. Chimerix shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 592,922 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Chimerix alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $421.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 8,753.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.