Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.27

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.27 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 39.20 ($0.51). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 92,470 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £71.75 million and a PE ratio of 5.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.75. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

