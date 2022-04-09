Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $380.76

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 380.76 ($4.99) and traded as low as GBX 315 ($4.13). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.20), with a volume of 19,789 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 341.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of £155.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.10. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

