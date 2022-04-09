CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.01

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.01 and traded as low as $36.00. CyberOptics shares last traded at $37.13, with a volume of 101,321 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYBE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. CyberOptics had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $22.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 1,445.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the first quarter worth $74,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 172.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 38.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.