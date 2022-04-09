Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.50

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.50 and traded as low as $86.94. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 6,409 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Utah Medical Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 30.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 114,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

