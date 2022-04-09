Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Trupanion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,450,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trupanion by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,266,000 after buying an additional 25,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,927,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In related news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $340,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $389,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,750. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TRUP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of TRUP traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.96. 315,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -96.55 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.49 and a 52-week high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.