AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 3,002 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 5.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

