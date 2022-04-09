AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.57.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,465,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,634. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.49. The stock has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.82 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

