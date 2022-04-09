WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. 18,270,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,718,098. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

