WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $142.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.97.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

