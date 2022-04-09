AGF Investments Inc. Takes Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 164,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,202,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of Avient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $199,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Avient by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avient by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after acquiring an additional 256,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avient by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,062,000 after buying an additional 122,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Avient by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,841,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,351,000 after buying an additional 31,805 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.34. 318,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,514. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

