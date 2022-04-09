AGF Investments Inc. Buys 28,170 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1,034.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 17.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.86. 959,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,785. The stock has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.20 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.44.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

